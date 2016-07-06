July 6 China Life Insurance :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.6 per share (T$2,004,088,020 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.4 per share (T$1,336,133,000 in total)

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date July 21

* Last date before book closure July 22 with book closure period from July 23 to July 27

* Record date July 27

* Payment date Aug. 17

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/47MR

