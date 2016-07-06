BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco FY recurring net profit rises to 1.11 billion euros
* FY recurring net profit EUR 1.11 billion versus EUR 1.03 billion year ago
July 6 Guangzhou Yuetai Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy 23 percent stake in property management unit for 158.7 million yuan ($23.72 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29NyIHz
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6904 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FY recurring net profit EUR 1.11 billion versus EUR 1.03 billion year ago
* Sells building A of Vaci Greens (Budapest) to group of private Hungarian investors
NEW YORK, Feb 1 BlackRock Inc is pushing further into the private infrastructure market with an agreement to buy First Reserve Corp's Energy Infrastructure Funds unit.