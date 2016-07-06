July 6 DSK Co.,Ltd. :

* Says its unit, Pro-Tox Inc., will acquire 3.5 million shares in MEDICA KOREA CO.,LTD, for 37.9 billion won

* Says the unit will hold 51.1 percent stake in MEDICA KOREA after the transaction

Source text in Korean: me2.do/5Ba4xKuU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)