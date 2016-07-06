Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 6 Yunnan Nantian Electronics Information Co Ltd :
* Says its unit filed lawsuit to against a Beijing-based pharmaceutical group co, regarding sale contract dispute
* Says the unit demands defendant to pay 11,052,416.6 yuan in total including payment for goods and damages
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vwQQQc
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)