Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 6 Kintech Electronics :
* Says it will pay cash div of T$4/share
* Ex-dividend date Aug. 4
* Last date before book closure Aug. 5 with book closure period from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12
* Record date Aug. 12 and payment date Aug. 30
Source text in Chinese:985.so/48m6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)