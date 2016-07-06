July 6 Hunan Investment Group Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 to increase by 925 percent~975 percent, or to be 44.8 million~47 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 4.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GiXv1T

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)