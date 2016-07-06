July 6 Grand Hall Enterprise :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.5 per share (T$32,114,751 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$21,409,840 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date July 21

* Last date before book closure July 24 with book closure period from July 25 to July 29

* Record date July 29

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/488w

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)