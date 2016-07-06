July 6 Net Publishing :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.4 per share (T$9,016,107 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$33,186,000 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date July 26

* Last date before book closure July 27 with book closure period from July 28 to Aug. 1

* Record date Aug. 1

* Cash dividend payment date Aug. 24

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/488E

