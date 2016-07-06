BRIEF-Atenor sells building in Budapest to private hungarian investors
* Sells building A of Vaci Greens (Budapest) to group of private Hungarian investors
July 6 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says it wins land auctions for a combined 1.6 billion yuan ($239.28 million)
* Says contract sales up 5.2 percent y/y at 27.0 billion yuan in June
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29qlFN2; bit.ly/29xVJ2s
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6868 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
NEW YORK, Feb 1 BlackRock Inc is pushing further into the private infrastructure market with an agreement to buy First Reserve Corp's Energy Infrastructure Funds unit.
* Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co : Deutsche Bank launches an accelerated offering of up to 2,244,274 shares of Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co