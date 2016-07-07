July 7 China CYTS Tours Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on July 13 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 14 and the dividend will be paid on July 14

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ezZDSO

