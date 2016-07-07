July 7 Tianjin Guangyu Development Co Ltd
:
* Says it to buy 34.5 stake in a Chongqing-based development
co, 65 percent stake in a Yibin-based development co, and 100
percent stake in a Shandong-based development co and
Beijing-based construction development co, from a Jinan-based
group co, via shares issue
* Says it to buy 30 percent stake in a Chongqing-based
property co from a Xinjiang-based investment co via shares issue
* Says transaction amount 8.73 billion yuan in total
* Says it to raise up to 8.73 billion yuan in total via
private placement
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2B4wJf
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)