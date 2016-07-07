July 7 Guizhou Guihang Automotive Components Co Ltd :

* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.74 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on July 14 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 15 and the dividend will be paid on July 15

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/rc9PLP

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)