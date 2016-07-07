Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 7 Ceres Inc :
* Says it formed business and capital alliance with U.S-based co breadwallet LLC on July 7
* Says two enenties to cooperate on taking advantage of the Bitcoin
* Says it resolved to invest in breadwallet LLC
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8y5sC4
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)