July 7 Hainan Shennong Gene Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 to increase by 750.63 percent~1,601.26 percent, or to be 5 million~10 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 0.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rg7sOV

