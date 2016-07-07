July 7 GuoChuang Software Co.,Ltd. :

* Says it completes its initial public offering of 23 million shares of common stock at a price of 10.05 yuan per share

* Says it raises 231.2 million yuan through the issuance

* Says the company's shares will be traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange under the symbol of "300520" from July 8

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5ScRYeB6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)