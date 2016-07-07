July 7 Neusoft Corp :

* Says it will set up joint venture in Shenyang, with Shenyang-based medical system co

* The JV will be mainly engaged in development and sale of properties business, with a registration capital of 101 million yuan

* The co to hold 49.65 percent stake in the JV

