UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 7 Xinlong Holding Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire stakes in two pharma firms for 831.5 million yuan ($124.39 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 758 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29pbSst
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6844 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources