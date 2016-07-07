July 7 Xinlong Holding Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire stakes in two pharma firms for 831.5 million yuan ($124.39 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 758 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, project

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29pbSst

($1 = 6.6844 Chinese yuan renminbi)