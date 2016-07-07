July 7 Nippon Avionics Co Ltd :

* Says its Yamanashi-based unit, which is engaged in production of printed wiring board, will sell Yamanashi-located land to Central Japan Railway Co

* Says the unit will get 7.39 billion yen as compensation

* Says the unit will sell the printed wiring board business to Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd and its two wholly owned units, effective March 31, 2018

* Says the selling price is not disclosed

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/PbVfUE

