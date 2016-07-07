July 7 Shanghai Xuerong Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on July 13

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 14 and the dividend will be paid on July 14

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/Fpz4oB85

