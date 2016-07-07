July 7 SFA Semicon Co., Ltd :

* Says 3 billion won worth of its 24th convertible bonds have been converted into 1.4 million shares of the company at 2,221 won per share, as of July 6

* Says listing date of July 21 for the new shares

Source text in Korean: me2.do/x3LJDSXZ

