BRIEF-Qatar Investment Authority cuts stake in AgBank - HKEx filing
* Qatar Investment Authority sold 3.84 million H-share Of Agbank at an average price of HK$3.26 on Jan 27 - HKEx filing
July 7 Hua Yuan Property Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from July 13 to 20 due to share placement, share trade to resume on July 21
LONDON, Feb 2 European equities fell on Thursday, with companies such as Germany's Deutsche Bank and Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the broader market lower after their results failed to cheer investors.