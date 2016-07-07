BRIEF-Dong-E-E-Jiao's shareholder adds shares in the company
* Says shareholder has bought 32.7 million shares in the company between April 20, 2016 and Jan. 25, 2017, representing 5 percent of total issued share capital
July 7 Beijing Strong Biotechnologies :
* Says net profit for 2016 H1 up 10 percent to 20 percent, or to be 117.4 million yuan to 128.1 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 106.7 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4BUr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says shareholder has bought 32.7 million shares in the company between April 20, 2016 and Jan. 25, 2017, representing 5 percent of total issued share capital
* Says it lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 10,372 won/share from 10,410 won/share
* Dec quarter net profit 308.7 million rupees versus 608.2 million rupees year ago