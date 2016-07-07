July 7 Beijing Sinnet Technology :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 up 178.8 percent to 200.2 percent, or to be 130 million yuan to 140 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 46.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4BVx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)