July 7 eGalax_eMPIA Technology Inc :

* Says it will pay cash div of T$203,433,893 and stock div of T$21,992,850 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date July 25

* Last date before book closure July 26 with book closure period from July 27 to July 31

* Record date July 31

Source text in Chinese: hsvp.com/3289

