BRIEF-Qatar Investment Authority cuts stake in AgBank - HKEx filing
* Qatar Investment Authority sold 3.84 million H-share Of Agbank at an average price of HK$3.26 on Jan 27 - HKEx filing
July 7 E.SUN Financial Holding Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash div of T$3,419,231,000 and stock div of T$7,951,700,000 in total
* Ex-dividend date July 28
* Last date before book closure July 31 with book closure period from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5
* Record date Aug. 5
Source text in Chinese:hsvp.com/3296
Further company coverage:
* 10 pct net asset per share growth to 719p (£1,125m)
LONDON, Feb 2 European equities fell on Thursday, with companies such as Germany's Deutsche Bank and Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the broader market lower after their results failed to cheer investors.