July 7 E.SUN Financial Holding Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash div of T$3,419,231,000 and stock div of T$7,951,700,000 in total

* Ex-dividend date July 28

* Last date before book closure July 31 with book closure period from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5

* Record date Aug. 5

