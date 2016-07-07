July 7 Unisplendour Corp Ltd

* Says it plans to boost digital unit's capital by 632 million yuan ($94.61 million) to 1 billion yuan

* Says units plan to set up financial leasing firm with registered capital of 500 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29jN9pZ; bit.ly/29yFUv9

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6800 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)