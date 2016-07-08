Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
July 8 Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd. :
* Says its drug investment fund will acquire 9.3 percent stake in a Jiangsu-based bio-technology firm for 10.4 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FPJRkFno
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: