Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 8 Aerospace Communications Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it received judgment of first instance of a lawsuit filed by the co to against a Xinjiang-based biotechnology co for payment of import agent of raw wool goods
* Says court ordered the Xinjiang-based co to pay 42.5 million yuan and related interests to the co
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/B1tIz2
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)