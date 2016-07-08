July 8 Aerospace Communications Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it received judgment of first instance of a lawsuit filed by the co to against a Xinjiang-based biotechnology co for payment of import agent of raw wool goods

* Says court ordered the Xinjiang-based co to pay 42.5 million yuan and related interests to the co

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/B1tIz2

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)