July 8 China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on July 14 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 15 and the dividend will be paid on July 15

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/81U7fl

