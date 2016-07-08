July 8 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp :

* Says its unit NTT data buys 6,165,181 shares in NJK Corp during the period from May 11 to July 7, with acquisition price of 675 yen per share

* Settlement date from July 14

* NTT data will raise stake in NJK to 95.79 percent from 51.18 percent

* In the previous plan, NTT data aims to fully acquire NJK

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/zQBgHX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)