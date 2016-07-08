July 8 Beijing Jiaxun Feihong Electrical :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 up 35 percent to 55 percent, or to be 42 million yuan to 48.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 31.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4DUb

