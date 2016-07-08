July 8 China Meheco Co Ltd:

* Says it unit will set up joint venture in Foshan with Foshan-based investment management co

* Says the JV will mainly engaged in wholesale of medicine business, with a registration capital of 20 million yuan

* Says the unit will hold 51 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5t5ObAzO

