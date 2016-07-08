UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 8 UNY Group Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to transfer GMS(General Merchandise Store) related business to its wholly owned subsidiary UNY Co Ltd effective on Aug. 21
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/CSGI0l
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources