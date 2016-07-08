July 8 Nationz Technologies Inc.:

* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 will increase by 35.97 percent to 63.16 percent, or to be 40 million yuan to 48 million yuan

* Says the net profit of the same period in 2016 was 29.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GcIZaFOL

