July 8 Hotman Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 46,600 shares for 21,220,400 yen in total from June 1 to June 30

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 26

* Says it repurchased 46,600 shares in total as of June 30

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/tavXbr

