UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 8 Zhejiang Red Dragonfly Footwear Co Ltd :
* Says Shanghai Jinglin Venture Investment Center cut stake in Zhejiang Red Dragonfly Footwear to 0 percent from 4.99 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/CxrqNK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources