UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 8 Great New wave Coming Co., Ltd. :
* Says 1.2 billion won worth of its seventh bonds with warrants have been exercised into 777,091 shares of the company at 1,502 won per share on July 7
* Listing date of July 22 for all the new shares
Source text in Korean: me2.do/FXgFsmDQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources