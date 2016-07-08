UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 8 Treasure Factory Co Ltd :
* Says it reached settlement with a Tokyo-based company for a lawsuit regarding sales injunction claim
* Says the Tokyo-based co to apologize for this breach of contract and pledge to comply with the non-compete obligation the terms of related agreement
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UJ4Gx3
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources