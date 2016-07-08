July 8 Sino Great Wall Co Ltd

* <Says it aims to raise up to 2.5 billion yuan ($374.08 million) in private placement of shares to boost working capital, repay bank loans

* Says share trade to resume on July 11

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29zfFSh; bit.ly/29tGusR

($1 = 6.6830 Chinese yuan renminbi)