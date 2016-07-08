July 8 XiAn Tourism Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy Xi'an Three's Company Media Network Technology for up to 1.1 billion yuan ($164.60 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 580 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects

