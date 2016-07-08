UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 8 Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire stakes in three healthcare related companies for 5 billion yuan ($747.69 million)
* Says it plans to raise up to 3.5 billion yuan in share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29nrJmO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6873 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources