July 8 Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire stakes in three healthcare related companies for 5 billion yuan ($747.69 million)

* Says it plans to raise up to 3.5 billion yuan in share private placement

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29nrJmO

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6873 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)