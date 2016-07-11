July 11 Wuxi Hodgen Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to increase by 150 percent to 170 percent

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 18.5 million yuan

* Comments that involved performance of newly acquired company and good performance in the main business are the main reasons for the forecast

