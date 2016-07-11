July 11 SanBio Co Ltd :
* Says SanBio Inc., a subsidiary of SanBio Co., Ltd says the
randomization of the first patient in the STEMTRA Phase 2
clinical trial study for traumatic brain injury
* Says the trial is enrolling patients in both the United
States and Japan, and the first patient was randomized at Emory
University Hospital in Atlanta, GA
* Says the STEMTRA "Stem cell therapy for traumatic brain
injury" trial will examine the effects of SB623 stem cell
treatment in patients with chronic motor deficits resulting from
traumatic brain injury
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JLUTnM
