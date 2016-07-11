July 11 SanBio Co Ltd :

* Says SanBio Inc., a subsidiary of SanBio Co., Ltd says the randomization of the first patient in the STEMTRA Phase 2 clinical trial study for traumatic brain injury

* Says the trial is enrolling patients in both the United States and Japan, and the first patient was randomized at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, GA

* Says the STEMTRA "Stem cell therapy for traumatic brain injury" trial will examine the effects of SB623 stem cell treatment in patients with chronic motor deficits resulting from traumatic brain injury

