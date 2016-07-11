Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 11 YLZ Information Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will invest 13 million yuan to set up a tech-service JV with individual Wu Liangbin
* Says the JV will be capitalized at 20 million yuan and co will hold 65 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5JKnMOej
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)