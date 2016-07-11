July 11 YLZ Information Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Says its wholly-owned unit will invest 6.5 million yuan to set up a pharmaceutical related technology JV with individual Ding Deming

* Says the JV will be capitalized at 10 million yuan and the unit will hold 65 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FC1Iscbv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)