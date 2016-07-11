July 11 Sinocare Inc. :

* Says it will transfer 26.5 percent stake and 12 percent stake in its domestic equity acquisition SPV, to two investment firms respectively, to promote acquisition of PTS (Polymer Technology Systems, Inc.)

* Says its stake in the SPV will be decreased to 35 percent from 73.5 percent

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/F01jIAVv

