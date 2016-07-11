BRIEF-BioDue obtains two loans for total EUR 2.6 mln
* Obtains two medium/long term loans in the amount of total 2.6 million euros ($2.78 million) Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9356 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 11 Sinocare Inc. :
* Says it will transfer 26.5 percent stake and 12 percent stake in its domestic equity acquisition SPV, to two investment firms respectively, to promote acquisition of PTS (Polymer Technology Systems, Inc.)
* Says its stake in the SPV will be decreased to 35 percent from 73.5 percent
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/F01jIAVv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Obtains two medium/long term loans in the amount of total 2.6 million euros ($2.78 million) Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9356 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On Dec. 31, 2016, net cash & cash equivalents and liquid investments position was 12.9 million euros ($13.78 million) versus 12.4 million euros on Sept. 30, 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2k9mcHv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9362 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 30 Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has won U.S. approval to market a copy of GlaxoSmithKline's best-selling Advair inhaler, although the real battle is still to come.