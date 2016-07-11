July 11 Beijing Tongtech Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to increase by 80 percent to 100 percent

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 6.9 million yuan

* Comments that involved performance of newly acquired company is the main reason for the forecast

