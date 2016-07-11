July 11 Jinhe Biotechnology Co., Ltd:

* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 to increase 60 pct to 90 pct, or to be 81.5 million yuan to 96.8 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 to increase 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 66.2 million yuan to 81.5 million yuan

* The net profit of the same period in 2015 was 50.9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/G668OUo5

Further company Coverage:

(Beijing Headline News)