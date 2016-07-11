BRIEF-BioDue obtains two loans for total EUR 2.6 mln
* Obtains two medium/long term loans in the amount of total 2.6 million euros ($2.78 million) Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9356 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 11 Renhe Pharmacy Co Ltd :
* Says its unit received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Jilin Food and Drug Administration Bureau for tablet, capsule, powder, granule, pill, and the valid period is until April 17, 2021
* Says its unit received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Jilin Food and Drug Administration Bureau for small volume injection, and the valid period is until June 21, 2021
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9d8jN2
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Obtains two medium/long term loans in the amount of total 2.6 million euros ($2.78 million) Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9356 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On Dec. 31, 2016, net cash & cash equivalents and liquid investments position was 12.9 million euros ($13.78 million) versus 12.4 million euros on Sept. 30, 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2k9mcHv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9362 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 30 Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has won U.S. approval to market a copy of GlaxoSmithKline's best-selling Advair inhaler, although the real battle is still to come.