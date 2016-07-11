July 11 Beijing Ultrapower Software Co., Ltd. :

* Says it plans to invest 4.9 million yuan to set up an education internet finance investment management JV with two partners including Lan Ou

* Says the JV will be capitalized at 10 million yuan and the co will hold 49 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GPxNPzgJ

